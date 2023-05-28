Watch | Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber

The second phase of the ceremony is likely to start at noon with the playing of the national anthem in the chambers, speech by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson, Harivansh Narayan Singh, reading out of written message on behalf of Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and President Droupadi Murmu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday. A mid Vedic chants by priests, the prime minister carried the "Sengol" in a procession to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.
Ahead of the inauguration, prime minister also performed 'Sashtang Namaskar' in front of the Sengol as a mark of respect.
The first phase of the inaugural ceremony commenced at 7:30 am. A havan and puja was conducted near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in presence of the PM, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, cabinet ministers and CMs of different states.
The second phase of the ceremony is likely to start at noon with the playing of the national anthem in the chambers, speech by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson, Harivansh Narayan Singh, reading out of written message on behalf of Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and President Droupadi Murmu.
PM Modi will also release a coin and stamp highlighting the significance of the occasion. Two short audio-video films will be played for the dignitaries. Slots have also been designated for Lok Sabha speaker and Leader of Opposition. Towards the end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the House which will be followed by Lok Sabha Secretary-General delivering the Vote of Thanks.
