Watch | Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber

The second phase of the ceremony is likely to start at noon with the playing of the national anthem in the chambers, speech by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson, Harivansh Narayan Singh, reading out of written message on behalf of Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and President Droupadi Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday. A mid Vedic chants by priests, the prime minister carried the "Sengol" in a procession to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber. PM Narendra Modi installed the historic 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building today pic.twitter.com/Ow5TCbUMoT — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

#WATCH | PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/Tx8aOEMpYv — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023 Ahead of the inauguration, prime minister also performed 'Sashtang Namaskar' in front of the Sengol as a mark of respect.