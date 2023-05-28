English
    Watch | Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber

    The second phase of the ceremony is likely to start at noon with the playing of the national anthem in the chambers, speech by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson, Harivansh Narayan Singh, reading out of written message on behalf of Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and President Droupadi Murmu.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday. A mid Vedic chants by priests, the prime minister carried the "Sengol" in a procession to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

    Ahead of the inauguration, prime minister also performed 'Sashtang Namaskar' in front of the Sengol as a mark of respect.
    X