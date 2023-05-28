Watch | Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows before the 'Sengol'

The first phase of the inaugural ceremony commenced at 7:30 am. A havan and puja was conducted near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in presence of the PM, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, cabinet ministers and CMs of different states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building. The ceremony began with a havan, and the first phase concluded with multi-faith prayers. Ahead of the inauguration, prime minister performed 'Sashtang Namaskar' in front of the Sengol as a mark of respect.

The first phase of the inaugural ceremony commenced at 7:30 am. A havan and puja was conducted near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in presence of the PM, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, cabinet ministers and CMs of different states.

The second phase of the ceremony is likely to start at 12 noon with the playing of the national anthem in the chambers, post which Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson, Harivansh Narayan Singh will deliver a speech. Written message on behalf of Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and President Droupadi Murmu will also be read out.

In the second leg, PM Modi will release a coin and stamp highlighting the significance of the occasion. Two short audio-video films will be played for the dignitaries. Slots have also been designated for Lok Sabha speaker and Leader of Opposition. Towards the end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the House which will be followed by Lok Sabha Secretary-General delivering the Vote of Thanks.

The ceremony is expected to conclude at around 2-2.30 PM.