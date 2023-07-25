Watch: Preparations underway to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas, War Memorial in Ladakh decked up

Defence Minister Rajanath Singh will join the Indian Army personnel for the celebrations at Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate in New Delhi on July 26.

India is set to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the Kargil War victory on July 26. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War and to honour the sacrifices made by the soldiers and martyrs for the nation. The preparations to celebrate the day have already started at the Kargil War Memorial at Drass in Ladakh.

Indian Army is making final arrangements at the Kargil War Memorial for the two-day event, which will start on Tuesday, July 25. Defence Minister Rajanath Singh will join the Indian Army personnel for the celebrations.

The Defence Minister will also pay respect to the martyrs, who made the supreme sacrifice for the victory of India during the Kargil War.

#WATCH | Ladakh: Preparations for Kargil Vijay Diwas in full swing at the War Memorial at Drass. The celebration will take place on July 26. (Drone visuals) pic.twitter.com/l56V1hzud9— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

According to ANI, at Lachen View Point, a video portraying the battle fought by Indian soldiers will also be played to highlight the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army soldiers. A 'VIJAY BHOJ' will also be organised comprising a cultural programme and a 'Barakhana' at Sando Rear. Patriotic songs will be performed by the Army band, followed by cultural programmes by local artists.

Locals will also join the celebration, and a show of traditional dance will also be held to celebrate the contributions of brave Army jawans during Operation Vijay.

Meanwhile, several former top Army officers also laid wreaths at the War Memorial on Tuesday.

Karil Day celebration in New Delhi

Like previous years, this year too, Prime Minister Narendra Mod i will pay homage to martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate in New Delhi on July 26. The President and Vice President of India will also commemorate the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.

To make the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas more special, an all-women motorbike expedition has been organised this year. The women's motorcade rally will travel on bikes from Delhi to Kargil War Memorial in Drass. The Tri-Service 'Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally' was flagged off by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, on July 18 from the National War Memorial, and it will reach Ladak on July 25.

The women bikers will pay respect to the war heroes at the Kargil War Memorial on July 26.

Every year, Kargil Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to remember the hard-earned victory of the country against Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. This day is celebrated to pay tribute to the bravery and valour of those 527 Indian Army personnel who sacrificed their life. The war between India and Pakistan lasted for more than 60 days and ended after India regained control of all the territories that were captured by Pakistani intruders.