Watch | PM Modi shares video of Surat Diamond Bourse which has become world's largest office building

The Surat Diamond Bourse has garnered attention for its remarkable design and features. Despite facing delays during its four-year construction due to the pandemic, it is set to welcome its first occupants in November.

The Surat Diamond Bourse, a 15-story complex sprawling over 35 acres, has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing the Pentagon's floor space, securing the title of the world's largest office complex.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from Gujarat and served as its chief minister for thirteen years, recently shared a video of this architectural marvel on Twitter that was tweeted by by CNN.

In his tweet, PM Modi praised the Surat Diamond Bourse for reflecting the vibrancy and progress of Surat's diamond industry, while also standing as a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit.

Anticipated to be inaugurated later this year, the complex is poised to become a central hub for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders, thus solidifying Surat's position as a global diamond-cutting capital.

The Surat Diamond Bourse has garnered attention for its remarkable design and features. Despite facing delays during its four-year construction due to the pandemic, it is set to welcome its first occupants in November.

Exclusive photos obtained by CNN provide a glimpse of the opulent interiors, boasting marble floors, well-lit atriums, and over 4,700 office spaces, which can also function as small workshops for diamond cutting and polishing, optimizing operations for the industry.

The project, with a cost of approximately $388 million, boasts an impressive 131 elevators and offers various amenities, including dining, retail, wellness, and conference facilities for the workforce.

One notable aspect of the Surat Diamond Bourse is its commitment to sustainability. The building consumes 50 percent less energy than the maximum limit required to earn a "platinum" rating from the Indian Green Building Council.

The architectural firm responsible for this magnificent structure is Morphogenesis, while Surat itself handles about 90 percent of the world's diamonds. With its grand scale and innovative features, the Surat Diamond Bourse is poised to become a major hub for the diamond industry, fostering economic growth and creating employment opportunities in the region.