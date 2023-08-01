Watch: PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune

PM Modi is the 41st recipient of the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. The honour is given to eminent personalities who have made extraordinary contributions for the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award on Tuesday, August 1, during his visit to Pune. PM Modi is in the city to launch several development projects.

The award, constituted by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust, honours the legacy of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary every year. The Lokmanya Tilak National Award is given to individuals who have worked for the progress and development of the country in an extraordinary manner.

After receiving the honour, PM Modi dedicated the Lokmanya Tilak Award t o the 140 crore citizens of India. He donated a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to the Namami Gange Project. Calling the award an “unforgettable”, PM Modi paid tribute to Lokmanya Tilak and his institution-building capabilities.

PM Modi also said that “Lokmanya Tilak is the ‘tilak’ of India’s freedom struggle” and paid homage to his unparalleled contribution to the development of the concept of self-rule or ‘swarajya’. He also spoke about Lokmanya Tilak’s ability to build confidence to fight against British rule among his followers.

“Tilak broke the myth of inferiority complex among Indians and showed them their capabilities”, PM Modi said, according to PIB.

The Prime Minister also explained the close relationship Lokmanya Tilak had with the state of Gujarat, including the one-and-a-half months he had spent in the Sabarmati Jail in 1916. PM Modi said that Tilak’s speeches had inspired several people, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who later installed a statue of Lokmanya Tilak when he headed the Ahmedabad Municipality.

As per a PTI report, PM Modi is the 41st recipient of the award. The Lokmanya Tilak National Award has been presented to former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma as well as former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Indira Gandhi.

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and Metroman Dr E Sreedharan, have also been the proud recipients of the award.

During his trip to Pune, PM Modi visited the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple and offered puja . He also flagged off Metro trains, inaugurating train services on the completed sections of two corridors of the Pune Metro Phase I. The foundation of the project was laid by Modi in 2016.

The project metro rail corridor connects important parts of Pune city with areas like the Pune Municipal Corporation office, the RTO, Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, and Pune Railway Station.