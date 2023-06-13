Watch: Parts of Bengaluru get flooded in first Monsoon rain

Areas like Marathahalli, Varthur and roads on several key routes housing IT companies were inundated in rainwater on Monday. The posh Whitefield township also reportedly recorded 60 mm of rain.

Several people took to social media to share pictures and videos of flooded streets of Bengaluru with cars tearing their way through the waters.

One user wrote, “Sailing through ORR Bangalore #Bengalururain.”

As per the report, Varthur residents also reported that the area was submerged due to Rajakaluve encroachments.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who holds the portfolio of Bengaluru City Development, visited Bengaluru’s flood-prone areas on June 8. He had reportedly ordered the civic agency, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to take the necessary steps to avoid flooding in the city during the monsoon season.

Now with more rain predicted in parts of Bengaluru for the next few days, the minister is expected to be on inspection rounds in the city on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated over the Arabian Sea, is also causing rainfall in the southern and western parts of India including Bengaluru. The cyclone is expected to bring moderate to heavy downpours over the next 4-5 days in Karnataka's capital city and other coastal areas.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on June 15 near Gujarat's Jakhau port, as per the India Meteorological Department.

On Tuesday, the Indian Coast Guard ships patrolled the coast of Gujarat to monitor the effects of the cyclone, while the Western Railways have cancelled 67 trains in lieu of the deteriorating weather.

The Deputy Director General (Operations) of the Indian Coast Guard, Manish Pathak has stated that 31 disaster response teams have been kept on standby for relief operations, News18 reported.