Watch: Parts of Bengaluru get flooded in first Monsoon rain

As Monsoon hit the southern parts of India, the first showers of the season flooded parts of East Bengaluru on Monday. Areas like Marathahalli, Varthur and roads on several key routes housing IT companies were inundated in rainwater on Monday. The posh Whitefield township also reportedly recorded 60 mm of rain, as per a News18 report.

Several people took to social media to share pictures and videos of flooded streets of Bengaluru with cars tearing their way through the waters.

One user wrote, “Sailing through ORR Bangalore #Bengalururain.”