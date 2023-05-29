Watch: New Parliament Building illuminates with colourful lights and a laser show following inauguration

The new Parliament building on Sunday evening was illuminated with tricolour lights. The tricolour was also projected at the building along with posters of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and other decorative iterations of the national flag.

The new Parliament Building was illuminated with a light and laser show on Sunday evening after the inauguration ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video of the light show, after the inauguration during the day, showed the parliament complex illuminated with tricolour lights.

The tricolour was also projected at the building along with posters of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and other decorative iterations of the national flag. Tricoloured lasers were seen shooting into the sky from the new Parliament complex.

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning.

On the occasion, PM Modi stated that the ‘Amrit Kaal’ will steer the country in a new direction, and the new Parliament complex is a 'shining example' of the country's vision for a New India.

He added that the construction work of the project employed over 60,000 labourers, and their hard work has been honoured with a digital gallery, created in the complex.

“Several years of foreign rule took away our pride from us. But today, India has left behind that colonial mindset. India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our ‘Sanskaar’, idea and tradition,” PM Modi said in his address after the inaugural ceremony.

The new Parliament building is designed to accommodate 888 members of the Lok Sabha and it is equipped with modern facilities and the latest gadgets.

It has been constructed under the Central Vista Redevelopment Project at a cost of Rs 971 crore.

The new complex is built with an emphasis on energy efficiency, as it is a “platinum-rated green building”, demonstrating India's commitment to sustainable development.

It is also ‘divyang-friendly’ and it includes a central lounge area along with the open courtyard, providing a space for members to interact.

The grand ceremony of the inauguration was marked by a religious havan, and installation of the historic Sengol, the historic sceptre, in the Lok Sabha chambers.

While several parties and prominent leaders attended the inauguration, nearly 20 opposition parties boycotted the event, expressing their objection to the Prime Minister inaugurating the new Parliament building instead of the President.