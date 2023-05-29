Watch: New Parliament Building illuminates with colourful lights and a laser show following inauguration

The new Parliament building on Sunday evening was illuminated with tricolour lights. The tricolour was also projected at the building along with posters of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and other decorative iterations of the national flag.

The new Parliament Building was illuminated with a light and laser show on Sunday evening after the inauguration ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video of the light show, after the inauguration during the day, showed the parliament complex illuminated with tricolour lights.

#WATCH | Light and laser show at the new Parliament building in Delhi PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the #NewParliamentBuilding today. pic.twitter.com/MNq7R9a7ql— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023 The tricolour was also projected at the building along with posters of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and other decorative iterations of the national flag. Tricoloured lasers were seen shooting into the sky from the new Parliament complex.

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning.