English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeindia NewsWatch: New Parliament Building illuminates with colourful lights and a laser show following inauguration

    Watch: New Parliament Building illuminates with colourful lights and a laser show following inauguration

    Watch: New Parliament Building illuminates with colourful lights and a laser show following inauguration
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 12:21:07 PM IST (Updated)

    The new Parliament building on Sunday evening was illuminated with tricolour lights. The tricolour was also projected at the building along with posters of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and other decorative iterations of the national flag.

    The new Parliament Building was illuminated with a light and laser show on Sunday evening after the inauguration ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video of the light show, after the inauguration during the day, showed the parliament complex illuminated with tricolour lights.
    The tricolour was also projected at the building along with posters of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and other decorative iterations of the national flag. Tricoloured lasers were seen shooting into the sky from the new Parliament complex.

    PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X