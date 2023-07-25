Watch: Mysterious ‘door-like’ shadow in Bengaluru skies leaves Internet surprised

Many users on social media speculated the mysterious shadow to be an effect of a 'broken spectrum' phenomenon whereas some have claimed it to be an alien door or UFO landing.

A video of a door-like shadow appearing in the cloudy skies of Bengaluru has emerged on social media, leaving many users surprised. Sharing the video o n Twitter a user, who claimed to be a resident of Bengaluru, said that the ‘mysterious shadow’ appeared in the skies over the Hebbal Flyover near Airport Road. In the post, he also questioned the science behind the shadow.

“A mysterious shadow (object?) was seen in Bengaluru skies last night near the Hebbal flyover. Did anyone else see what this could possibly be? A shadow of a building? If it is, then what could possibly be the science behind it?” read the tweet.

Other few pictures I happened to capture pic.twitter.com/QfBZk5ncFF — Aditi ❤❤ (@SengarAditi) July 23, 2023

The 15-second clip shows a rectangular-like object, looking similar to a door or shadow of a building. Also, light is visible around the shadow, giving it a more mysterious look amid the dark clouds.

Ever since the video went online, it has led to widespread speculation. Some have claimed the unidentified object to be the “door to heaven” while others guessed it to be an effect of a 'broken spectrum' phenomenon. Many users also claimed it to be an alien door or UFO landing and a few others said that it's simply an optical illusion.

“Mujhe to narak ka darwaja lag raha hai (I think this is the door to hell),” read a comment.

Another user said, “Could be an alien spacecraft.”

Calling it an example of Optical illusion, another Twitter user commented, “Probably a high-rise building far away, and the cloud normally comes down low at night due to decreasing temperatures during rainy days. Light is visible around the building through low-lying clouds.”

A fifth user's comment read, “It's the secret doorway to escape Silk Board Junction.”

Recently, residents of Hyderabad also witnessed a similar rare phenomenon in the skies. A pileus cloud formation in the evening sky on July 8 left many people confused. The rainbow-like colour splash above a cloud led to widespread speculations on social media. Many users shared images and videos of the occurrence. A Pileus cloud is a small, horizontal, lenticular cloud appearing above a cumulus cloud and it occurs for a short period.