india News

WATCH: Massive landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district blocks road

WATCH: Massive landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district blocks road
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 28, 2023 5:38:45 PM IST (Published)

Border Roads Organisatin (BRO) confirmed the landslide in Budhal Mahore area in the Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir, The Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness heavy rainfall till Friday, according to IMD.

A road in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir has been blocked due to a massive landslide. The incident was caught on camera, and a video of the landslide has been shared by the news agency ANI.

The landslide was reported from Budhal Mahore Road, in the Reasi District. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) confirmed the landslide, according to ANI.


The video shows boulders and debris blocking the road after the landslide.

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed landslides and damage to road infrastructure due to heavy rain, during the last few days.

Earlier this week, another massive landslide was reported in the Daramgund area after a large part of a mountain caved in. In the landslide, two people and a few vehicles were trapped under the debris.

On Sunday, due to heavy rainfall, landslides were also seen in the Mehar and Dalwas regions. The authorities blocked the Highways after the landslide. It also disrupted the Amarnath Yatra for a brief time.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted on Thursday that Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness heavy rainfall till Friday. Also, states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana are also likely to receive heavy rain till Saturday.

(Edited by : Keshav Singh Chundawat)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Jammu and Kashmirlandslide

