Watch: Masked man throws bombs at university in Madhya Pradesh, no one injured

The man was seen hurling two crude bombs outside the canteen of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya in Jabalpur. The man then runs towards a waiting motorcycle and the two men speed off.

In an incident captured on CCTV, a masked man is seen throwing two crude bombs at a university campus in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The footage shows the man walking inside the gate of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya State Government University and throwing the bombs, one after another, within seconds.

As per reports, the explosions happened outside the university canteen and no one was injured in the attack.

The police said that two unexploded crude bombs were recovered from the area, as per an NDTV report. The police suspect the attacker threw the bombs in an empty area outside the university canteen to intimidate and warn about a serious attack next time.

Meanwhile, the Congress's student wing, the National Students Union of India or NSUI, alleged the target of the attacks was their leader, Adnan Ansari.

The NSUI said Ansari's continuous protest against the university management may have led to the attack, as per the report.

The incident raises concerns over the security arrangements of the campus. The police are investigating the matter.

In a separate incident on Sunday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members attacked students who had gathered for a seminar on Indian Constitution at Utkal University.

A five-member delegation led by the state president of NSUI met with Governor Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday and urged him to take stringent action against the accused. A delegation of the ABVP also met the Governor and requested him to initiate action against the forum which organised the seminar alleging that it was done without permission, the Times of India reported.