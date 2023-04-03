English
Watch: Maneka Gandhi says soap made of donkey's milk keeps women's body beautiful

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 3, 2023 3:15:18 PM IST (Published)

Maneka Gandhi claimed that the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra used to bathe in donkey's milk. Maneka Gandhi’s other claim that donkey numbers are falling could be true. The number of donkeys in India declined to 1.27 lakh in the 2019 census.

A video clip, in which former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is seen advocating the use of donkey milk to enhance the beauty of women, is going viral on social media. At a recent meeting in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Maneka Gandhi suggested that soap made from donkey's milk is good for a woman’s natural beauty and that the options to make soaps using donkey’s milk should be explored.

She claimed that the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra used to bathe in donkey's milk.
“Cleopatra, a very famous queen, used to bathe in donkey's milk. Soaps made with donkey's milk cost Rs 500 apiece in Delhi. Why don't we start making soaps with goat's milk and with donkey's milk?" the BJP MP from Sultanpur said.
Now, a short video of her remarks is gaining traction on Twitter.
Maneka Gandhi also claimed that a community in Ladakh used donkey's milk to make soaps. The former union minister added, “How long has it been since you spotted a donkey? Their numbers are falling. The washermen have also stopped using donkeys. There is a community in Ladakh which also noticed that the number of donkeys was dwindling. So, they started milking donkeys and used the milk to make soaps. Soaps made with donkey's milk will keep a woman's body beautiful forever."
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress SWOT analysis
Soaps made of donkey’s milk are already available in the market and they come at a much higher price compared to normal beauty soaps. It’s claimed by the manufacturers that the natural ingredients from donkey milk help to hydrate, alleviate redness, and prevent irritation in the skin. It’s also believed that soaps made of donkey’s milk keep the skin soft and nourished.
Maneka Gandhi’s other claim that donkey numbers are falling could be true. Reportedly, the number of donkeys in India declined to 1.27 lakh in the 2019 census. This number stood at 3.6 lakhs in the 2012 census. However, there is no concrete study to suggest that a soap made of donkey’s milk enhances a woman's beauty.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
X