Watch: Luxury SUV drags a man on bonnet for 3kms in Delhi, driver arrested

In yet another shocking incident of road rage in Delhi, a luxury SUV dragged a man hanging on its bonnet for about 2-3 km from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah at around 11 PM on Sunday. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, it can be seen that the driver of the luxury SUV did not attempt to stop even when the man was barely clinging to the bonnet.

“At around 11 PM last night, a car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah drove for around 2-3 kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet,” tweeted ANI.

According to ANI, an FIR has been registered under sections of rash driving and endangering life by negligence in this matter at Sunlight Colony police station and the accused has been arrested by Delhi Police.

Delhi Police said that the vehicle is registered in the name of a person named Ravindra Singh.

The accused driver of the vehicle stopped the vehicle only after a PCR van of Delhi Police overtook his car and blocked the way.

The victim was identified as Chetan who works as a cab driver. As per reports, Chetan was returning after dropping off a passenger and the accused allegedly hit his car three times near Ashram Chowk.

Chetan claimed that the driver of the vehicle was drunk and he tried to run away when he got out of his car to stop the vehicle from hitting him.

"I got out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop." Chetan told ANI.

On the other hand, the accused, Ramchandra Kumar said that the victim deliberately jumped onto the bonnet of his vehicle while he was driving, and he requested him to get off several times, but he did not listen.

In another accident in Delhi on Sunday night, a bike rider was killed after being dragged by an SUV for a few kilometres on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Central Delhi. As reported by HT Auto, the victim has been identified as Dipanshu Verma, 30 and the accused Harneet Singh Chawla has been arrested by Delhi Police.