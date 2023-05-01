Watch: Luxury SUV drags a man on bonnet for 3kms in Delhi, driver arrested

3 Min(s) Read
The incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday when the accused was driving from Ashram Chowk towards Nizamuddin Dargah. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media with people demanding strict action against the accused driver.
In yet another shocking incident of road rage in Delhi, a luxury SUV dragged a man hanging on its bonnet for about 2-3 km from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah at around 11 PM on Sunday. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, it can be seen that the driver of the luxury SUV did not attempt to stop even when the man was barely clinging to the bonnet.
“At around 11 PM last night, a car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah drove for around 2-3 kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet,” tweeted ANI.
According to ANI, an FIR has been registered under sections of rash driving and endangering life by negligence in this matter at Sunlight Colony police station and the accused has been arrested by Delhi Police.