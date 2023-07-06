WATCH: Kakkad river in Kerala overflows, flood water enters residential areas in Kannur

Kerala has been witnessing a spell of heavy rains for the last few days and the IMD has issued red and orange alerts for several districts in the state.

Heavy rains continued to disrupt life in several parts of Kerala on Thursday causing schools to shut down and many people took shelter in relief camps due to flooding. Four deaths have been reported from different districts of the state due to heavy rain, according to Onmanorama.

Rivers are overflowing in the state and the flood water has entered residential areas in districts as the state is facing heavy rain for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rains will continue in the state till Saturday.

The overflowing rivers and heavy rains in many parts of the state led to an increase in the water levels in various dams due to which sluice gates of dams were opened on Thursday to release the excess water.

Visuals from Kannur district showed how several houses were damaged by the overflowing Kakkad River, forcing people to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps.

A video of the flooding caused by the Kakkad River was shared by the news agency ANI.

Another video shared by news agency PTI showed flooded roads and water entering houses and shops in the Kannur district.

Meanwhile, visuals from Kottayam showed houses submerged in water on Thursday.

The weather agency on Wednesday issued a red alert for Idukki district and an orange alert for other districts except Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. IMD has issued a yellow alert for these two districts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier stated that a total of 47 relief camps are functioning in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts for the people affected by the floods.

Further, the administration has advised people who live on the shores of the Periyar and Muthirapuzha rivers to be cautious and be prepared to relocate to relief camps in case the water level rises in the river causing it to flood and enter their homes.

Meanwhile, several other states are also under the spell of heavy rain including Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and Goa among others.

An orange alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall, while a red alert is a warning for extremely heavy rain.