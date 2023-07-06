CNBC TV18
WATCH: Kakkad river in Kerala overflows, flood water enters residential areas in Kannur

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 2:45:28 PM IST (Published)

Kerala has been witnessing a spell of heavy rains for the last few days and the IMD has issued red and orange alerts for several districts in the state.

Heavy rains continued to disrupt life in several parts of Kerala on Thursday causing schools to shut down and many people took shelter in relief camps due to flooding. Four deaths have been reported from different districts of the state due to heavy rain, according to Onmanorama.

Rivers are overflowing in the state and the flood water has entered residential areas in districts as the state is facing heavy rain for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rains will continue in the state till Saturday.
The overflowing rivers and heavy rains in many parts of the state led to an increase in the water levels in various dams due to which sluice gates of dams were opened on Thursday to release the excess water.
