In a bizarre incident, an unidentified man was seen showering Rs 10 notes in Bengaluru Tuesday. Without giving any explanation, the man wearing a suit and a wall clock around his neck showered the notes from KR Market Flyover. Huge crowds rushed to gather the notes, creating traffic blockage in the area.

Passersby shot videos of the act which have gone viral. In the videos, the man is seen carrying a bag full of money. He keeps taking out notes and flinging them in the air.

The Western Division DCP Laxman Nimbaragi said that no information is available about the man yet. The reason behind his act also remains a mystery. The city market police have conducted an inspection and they are now looking for the man, as per a News18 report.

