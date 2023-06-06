Watch: Indian Navy’s indigenously developed heavy weight torpedo tracks and destroys underwater target

The Indian Navy called the operation a ‘significant milestone’ towards achieving accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain.

The Indian Navy along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday conducted a successful test firing of an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo. The two organisations achieved a significant milestone, and the torpedo successfully destroyed an underwater target.

The Indian Navy’s spokesperson wrote, “Successful engagement of an Underwater Target by an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo is a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's and DRDO’s quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain.”

The eight-second video clip of the test was shared by the Indian Navy. In the video, a long multi-coloured object could be seen floating on the surface of the ocean which was supposedly hit by the torpedo underwater as it exploded.

The significant test of the heavy-weight torpedo comes days after another major test was successfully carried out.

Last month, the Indian Navy tested the advanced missile, 'Sea Skimming', which is capable of hitting its target up to a distance of 300 km. The missile was fired from the destroyer INS 'Mormugao' and it hit a target floating in the sea from below.

In another major accomplishment for the Indian Navy, two weeks ago, the MH-60 Romeo helicopter successfully completed its maiden flight and landed on the indigenously designed and built destroyer, INS Vikrant.

The MH-60 'Romeo' multi-role helicopter (MRH) is an all-weather helicopter developed by the United States. The multi-role helicopter features advanced sensors and state-of-the-art avionics.

It is integrated with Indian warships to further strengthen the Navy's capability to deal with underwater threats, conduct surveillance operations and monitor maritime activities.

The helicopter took off from the naval air station INS Garuda, Kochi, for its maiden flight and landed on the INS Vikrant in the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Navy stated that the integration of the MH-60 'Romeo' helicopter with the warships will provide a major boost to the Navy’s Fleet Support capability and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW).