Watch: Indian Navy’s indigenously developed heavy weight torpedo tracks and destroys underwater target

The Indian Navy called the operation a ‘significant milestone’ towards achieving accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain.

The Indian Navy along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday conducted a successful test firing of an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo. The two organisations achieved a significant milestone, and the torpedo successfully destroyed an underwater target.

The Indian Navy’s spokesperson wrote, “Successful engagement of an Underwater Target by an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo is a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's and DRDO’s quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain.”