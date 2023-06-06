Watch: Indian Navy’s indigenously developed heavy weight torpedo tracks and destroys underwater target

CNBC TV18
homeindia NewsWatch: Indian Navy’s indigenously developed heavy weight torpedo tracks and destroys underwater target

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 3:23:09 PM IST (Published)

The Indian Navy called the operation a ‘significant milestone’ towards achieving accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain.

The Indian Navy along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday conducted a successful test firing of an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo. The two organisations achieved a significant milestone, and the torpedo successfully destroyed an underwater target.

In a tweet, the Indian Navy called the operation a ‘significant milestone’ towards achieving delivery of ordnance on underwater targets.
The Indian Navy’s spokesperson wrote, “Successful engagement of an Underwater Target by an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo is a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's and DRDO’s quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain.”
X