WATCH: Indian Coast Guard airlifts Chinese national after he suffers cardiac arrest on Arabian Sea

The Indian Coast Guard, in a daring operation, evacuated a Chinese citizen from a Panama-flagged research vessel following a medical emergency, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday.

The evacuation took place approximately 200 kilometres off the coast of Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, amidst challenging weather conditions and a dark night.

“The Indian Coast Guard has successfully conducted a medical evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama flagged research vessel, MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 Kms in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai on the intervening night of August 16-17. The evacuation was carried out amidst challenging weather conditions and dark night,” the ministry said.

The Mumbai Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre was alerted to a critical situation involving a crew member named Yin Weigyang on a research vessel. Yin had suffered a cardiac attack and required immediate medical attention.

Communication was swiftly established with the vessel, which was on its way from China to the UAE. Vital telemedicine advice was provided to address the urgent medical situation.

“Considering the best feasible options for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was airlifted by CG ALH MK-III and was administered first aid. He was later transferred to an agent of the vessel for further medical management,” the ministry stated.

The ministry added that the swift operation enabled the saving of the precious life of a foreign national at sea, reaffirming the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to the motto “We Protect”.