Watch: Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive after falling into crevasse on Mount Annapurna

Last year, Anurag, who hails from Kishangarh Rajasthan, successfully ascended Mount Ama Dablam. This season, he intended to ascend Lhotse, Annapurna, and Mount Everest.

Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing after falling into a deep crevasse while descending from Camp III on Nepal's Mount Annapurna, has been found alive in critical condition by rescuers on Thursday, PTI reported. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world, with a height of 8,091 metres, and is known for its treacherous terrain.

“He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive. We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now,” Sudhir, his brother, told PTI.

A search and rescue mission was conducted by a team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa. The search was also joined by renowned Polish climber Adam Bielecki and his friend, who offered their expertise and support in locating Anurag.

After a grueling search, the team of climbers finally found Anurag in a deep crevasse, around 300 meters below the surface, on Thursday morning. The rescue team had to work quickly and efficiently to extract Anurag from the crevasse, as time was of the essence in his critical condition.

National Everest shared a video on Twitter appreciating renowned Polish climber Adam Bielecki and the team for their courage and professionalism in the successful rescue of Indian climber Anurag Maloo.

“We commend Adam Bielecki for his unwavering courage and professionalism in the face of danger. Thank you for your incredible bravery and expertise in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse on Annapurna I (8091 m). Your help in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse is nothing short of extraordinary. RESPECT,” National Everest tweeted.

Adam’s expertise and bravery were instrumental in rescuing Anurag from the crevasse and ensuring that he received timely medical attention.

Last year, Anurag, who hails from Kishangarh Rajasthan, successfully ascended Mount Ama Dablam. This season, he intended to ascend Lhotse, Annapurna, and Mount Everest.

Anurag, who is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents, was attempting to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals. He has been recognised in the past for his achievements, having been awarded the REX Karam- Veer Chakra and becoming the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.