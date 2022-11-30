Watch: Indian Army kite destroys drones during Indo-US wargame

The Indian army has trained a kite and dogs to identify the location of enemy drones and destroy them mid-flight.

The Indian Army has trained a kite to identify and destroy enemy drones carrying drugs and ammunition from across the border. The exercise was demonstrated during the 18th joint training exercise ‘Yuddh Abhyas 22’ of India and the US in Uttarakhand’s Auli, news agency ANI reported. In the demonstration, the Indian Army used a kite named ‘Arjun’ and an army dog.

#WATCH | A Kite trained by the Indian Army to prey on drones displayed in action at the ongoing Indo-US wargame Yudhabhyas in Auli, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Bjha3gKaNS — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022 During the exercise, the dog alerts the Indian Army after hearing a drone, following which the kite takes off to work and identifies the location of the drone and neutralises it in the air.

#WATCH | Indian Army demonstrates the capability of the trained Kite to take down small drones at Auli in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/AkZvbTJjSi — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

This capability of counter-attacking can help the security forces to tackle the menace of drones coming into Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan.

Earlier this month, BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh said that instances of drones bringing drugs, arms and ammunition along the Punjab and Jammu borders from Pakistan have more than doubled this year, News18 reported. On November 24, a consignment of weapons and Indian currency, dropped by a Pakistani drone was recovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Samba district of Jammu.

The 18th edition of the Indo-US joint training exercise commenced in Uttarakhand’s Auli on November 26.

In the annual joint exercise, Yudh Abhyas, the Indian Army and the US Army aim to promote defence cooperation and a better understanding of each other’s military doctrine and to exchange best practices, tactics, techniques and procedures.

During the event, the Indian Army troops carried out various operations with the Mi-17 helicopter and displayed the unarmed combat skills of soldiers.

The Yudh Abhyas 22 will be a 15-day-long exercise that will focus on high altitude and extremely cold climate warfare.