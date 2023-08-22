Watch: India prays for successful landing of Chadrayaan-3, havans held in many cities

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, on July 14. The spacecraft is now on track for a soft landing on the moon's surface , slated for tomorrow, August 23. While the scientific community holds their breath, reports have emerged of individuals and communities turning to religious rituals such as performing a ‘havan’ (fire ritual) in the hopes of ensuring the success of the spacecraft’s lunar landing.

In a video shared on social media platform X, ANI news agency revealed that Anand Dubey, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, organised a ‘havan’ or fire ritual at the Chandramauleshwar Shiv Mandir in Mumbai.

Another video was shared by ANI, showing a similar havan taking place in Uttar Pradesh at Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi in Prayagraj. This ritual also aimed to ensure the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

A similar instance was captured by ANI at the Kamakhya Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Another news agency, PTI, also shared visuals from a havan carried out by residents of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, aiming for the success of Chandrayaan-3.

PTI shared an additional video showing locals in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, participating in a havan.

The significance of this mission cannot be overstated, especially in light of recent lunar exploration setbacks. Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon a few days ago-, underscoring the challenges inherent in such missions. In the past four years, three other attempts by India (Chandrayaan-2), Japan and an Israeli non-profit failed during the final minutes of descent, despite successful orbital manoeuvres.

However, there is renewed hope for Chandrayaan-3' s success due to its innovative ‘failure-based design.’ Unlike previous attempts, ISRO has incorporated a design that accounts for potential failure scenarios and takes measures to safeguard the mission against adversities.

As the mission's landing date approaches, all eyes are on the ISRO and Chandrayaan-3. If this endeavour is successful, not only will it contribute to scientific advancements but also mark a significant achievement for India's space exploration efforts. Chandrayaan-3's mission objectives are ambitious, with plans to demonstrate a safe and gentle landing on the lunar surface, showcase the capabilities of a rover on the moon and conduct in-situ scientific experiments.