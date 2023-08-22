homeindia NewsWatch: India prays for successful landing of Chadrayaan 3, havans held in many cities

Watch: India prays for successful landing of Chadrayaan-3, havans held in many cities

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to make a soft landing on the moon tomorrow. In hopes of it making a successful landing, people have organized havans at various temples. The global eyes are on the Indian spacecraft as it is about to make a historic landing.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 22, 2023 2:57:44 PM IST (Updated)

3 Min Read
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, on July 14. The spacecraft is now on track for a soft landing on the moon's surface, slated for tomorrow, August 23. While the scientific community holds their breath, reports have emerged of individuals and communities turning to religious rituals such as performing a ‘havan’ (fire ritual) in the hopes of ensuring the success of the spacecraft’s lunar landing.
In a video shared on social media platform X, ANI news agency revealed that Anand Dubey, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, organised a ‘havan’ or fire ritual at the Chandramauleshwar Shiv Mandir in Mumbai.


Another video was shared by ANI, showing a similar havan taking place in Uttar Pradesh at Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi in Prayagraj. This ritual also aimed to ensure the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

A similar instance was captured by ANI at the Kamakhya Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Another news agency, PTI, also shared visuals from a havan carried out by residents of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, aiming for the success of Chandrayaan-3.

PTI shared an additional video showing locals in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, participating in a havan.

The significance of this mission cannot be overstated, especially in light of recent lunar exploration setbacks. Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon a few days ago-, underscoring the challenges inherent in such missions. In the past four years, three other attempts by India (Chandrayaan-2), Japan and an Israeli non-profit failed during the final minutes of descent, despite successful orbital manoeuvres.
However, there is renewed hope for Chandrayaan-3's success due to its innovative ‘failure-based design.’ Unlike previous attempts, ISRO has incorporated a design that accounts for potential failure scenarios and takes measures to safeguard the mission against adversities.
As the mission's landing date approaches, all eyes are on the ISRO and Chandrayaan-3. If this endeavour is successful, not only will it contribute to scientific advancements but also mark a significant achievement for India's space exploration efforts. Chandrayaan-3's mission objectives are ambitious, with plans to demonstrate a safe and gentle landing on the lunar surface, showcase the capabilities of a rover on the moon and conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Aug 22, 2023 2:56 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Chandrayaan-3 missionhavanaISROISRO Chandrayaan-3 mission

Recommended Articles

View All

Cauvery water dispute | Scuffle breaks out between protesting farmers and police in Karnataka — Watch video

Aug 22, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Delhi court greenlights Manish Sisodia's request for MLA fund allocation amid ongoing excise policy case

Aug 22, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Centre urges farmers to sell onions at fixed price and not to engage in distress sale

Aug 22, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Bihar: Clashes erupt, disrupt peace at Mahavir Yatri event in Motihari

Aug 22, 2023 IST1 Min Read