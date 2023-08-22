Watch: India prays for successful landing of Chadrayaan-3, havans held in many cities

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey organises a havan at Chandramauleshwar Shiv Mandir in Mumbai for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, on August 23. pic.twitter.com/q7gNsFEOiT— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Havan being performed at Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi in Prayagraj for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, on August 23.(Video Source: Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi) pic.twitter.com/FE8TR4tmTP— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2023
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Havan being performed at Kamakhya Temple in Varanasi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, on August 23. pic.twitter.com/42CyiFDvhn— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2023
VIDEO | Residents of UP's Varanasi perform 'havan' for the success of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/tRGmAXKMCt— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2023
VIDEO | Locals in UP's Agra perform 'havan' for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's lunar surface tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/McpGGTQPpD— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 22, 2023
Recommended ArticlesView All
Cauvery water dispute | Scuffle breaks out between protesting farmers and police in Karnataka — Watch video
Aug 22, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Delhi court greenlights Manish Sisodia's request for MLA fund allocation amid ongoing excise policy case
Aug 22, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Centre urges farmers to sell onions at fixed price and not to engage in distress sale
Aug 22, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Bihar: Clashes erupt, disrupt peace at Mahavir Yatri event in Motihari
Aug 22, 2023 IST1 Min Read