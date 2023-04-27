Breaking News
Axis Bank Q4 Results | Posts net loss of Rs 5,728 crore
Terms and Conditions

Watch: Huge pile-up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after collision of several vehicles

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 27, 2023 3:06:43 PM IST (Updated)

As per reports, the accident took place when seven different vehicles including a Truck, Swift and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and other passenger vehicles collided with each other on the expressway.

A massive pile-up was witnessed on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday after an accident involving 7 to 8 vehicles took place in which several people were injured.

According to an ANI report, the accident took place near the Khopoli exit and four people were left injured.
As per reports, the accident took place when seven different vehicles including a truck, Maruti Swift and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and other passenger vehicles collided with each other on the expressway. This has led to a massive traffic jam on the expressway.
Indians share ordeals after returning from violence-hit Sudan — 'We were like a dead body'
Several videos and photos of the accident have emerged on social media. As seen from one of the videos it can be seen that a few cars have been completely mangled and a truck is also seen damaged in the collision.
As per a local media report, a team of Borghat Police, Devdoot System, and IRB has reached the spot to help the injured and those who have suffered minor injuries were given first aid at the spot while others have been admitted to the municipal hospital in Khopoli.
On April 23, in another accident, two people were severely injured after the car in which they were travelling crashed into the rear side of an LPG tanker standing on the roadside near New Panvel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The car was hugely mangled and the passersby pulled out the two injured people and rushed them to the nearby hospital.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Apr 27, 2023 3:04 PM IST
