Watch how Union Ministers, Chief Ministers across India celebrated International Yoga Day 2023

Here's a look at how Union Ministers and Chief Ministers across India celebrated International Yoga Day 2023.

The 9th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated across the world with grand events today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his maiden state visit to the United States, will lead the celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City today at 5:30 pm IST.

Apart from Modi, several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of states also participated in International Yoga Day celebrations across India.

A national celebration was held in Jabalpur, which was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

and BJP President JP Nadda.

Speaking at the event, Chouhan said that the entire world was under the influence of yoga under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Not just our country, but the whole world is now passionate about yoga, Chouhan said.

He also announced his decision to make yoga mandatory in educational institutions across the state today.

In another yoga event in Surat, over a lakh people attended and broke a Guinness World Record, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said. The event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a special programme and performed yoga onboard the indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi. He was joined by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

In a similar fashion, President Droupadi Murmu led a yoga session at Rashtrapati Bhawan while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in a mass yoga practice at the Parliament House complex.

In Delhi, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led an International Yoga Day event and performed asanas along with several others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said, "People's attraction towards yoga is increasing around the world. Yoga is practised everywhere in the world."

Similarly, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined in on a celebration at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Delhi while Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi attended one at the Red Fort.

Lekhi said that when we celebrate Yoga Day, India's culture gets respect.

In Hamirpur, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur performed yoga with several others.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took part in a Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also joined celebrations and performed yoga. took part in a yoga session in Pune amongst several others. In Nagpur,also joined celebrations and performed yoga.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended a mass yoga event in Mumbai.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who celebrated International Yoga Day at the Noida Indoor Stadium, said, “On this occasion of International Yoga Day, it is a matter of pride for all Indians that PM Modi will convey the message of a developing India to the world from the UN headquarters."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also shared pictures from his yoga session and thanked PM Modi for his efforts to promote yoga globally.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a special video message on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2023.

In his message, Modi applauded India as a country that has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace. He further urged Indians “to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga,”

He further informed viewers that he will lead a unique yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York City today during his state visit to the US.

“At around 5:30 pm IST, I will participate in the yoga program which is being organised at the headquarters of the United Nations,” he said.