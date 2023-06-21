Watch how Union Ministers, Chief Ministers across India celebrated International Yoga Day 2023

Here's a look at how Union Ministers and Chief Ministers across India celebrated International Yoga Day 2023.

The 9th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated across the world with grand events today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his maiden state visit to the United States, will lead the celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City today at 5:30 pm IST.

Apart from Modi, several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of states also participated in International Yoga Day celebrations across India.

A national celebration was held in Jabalpur, which was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan