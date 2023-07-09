WATCH: National Highway 3 in Himachal’s Kullu severely damaged as heavy rains trigger massive landslides

The meteorological department in Himachal Pradesh issued a "red" alert for seven districts, indicating the forecast of persistent and exceptionally heavy rainfall expected to persist on Sunday. So far, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 362 crore during this monsoon season, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Heavy rainfall in in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh have caused massive landslides along the Beas River, resulting in a portion of the National Highway 3 being washed, the ANI reported.

Continuous heavy rainfall has caused the Beas River to overflow, leading to a disruption in traffic between Mandi and Kullu. Additionally, landslides have restricted vehicular movement on National Highway 3 from Mandi towards Kullu. Numerous vehicles are stranded along the highway, and authorities are working to clear the affected area.

Due to heavy rainfall, the water level in the Beas River near Kullu rose significantly, resulting in a car being swept away by the powerful currents, the PTI reported.

The security teams are actively engaged in rescue operations to assist individuals stranded in various areas. Kullu Police has reported that heavy rains have led to the complete suspension of vehicular movement from Kullu and Manali towards Atal Tunnel and Rohtang. This is primarily due to the occurrence of rockfall along multiple sections of the Kullu-Manali road and the rising water level in the Beas River near Ramshila, as stated by ANI.

On Saturday, the meteorological department in Himachal Pradesh issued a "red" alert for seven districts, indicating the forecast of persistent and exceptionally heavy rainfall expected to persist on Sunday.

Under the influence of an active Western Disturbance, intense spells of extremely heavy rainfall are likely at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts on Sunday as well, the Met office said in a statement.

It has also cautioned about the possibility of flash floods along water bodies in Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Una districts, and a disruption of water, power and communication facilities in the low and mid hills.

Landslides, flash floods, mudslides and increased runoffs in rivers and nallahs are likely and there could be occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

A number of rivers were reported to be flowing above the danger mark. A total of 133 roads in the hill state are closed for vehicular traffic.

The Kullu district administration has postponed the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra till July 11 and asked the pilgrims not to trek in rain.

So far, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 362 crore during this monsoon season, according to the state emergency operation centre.

(With inputs from PTI)