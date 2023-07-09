CNBC TV18
WATCH: National Highway 3 in Himachal’s Kullu severely damaged as heavy rains trigger massive landslides

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 9, 2023 2:39:52 PM IST (Published)

The meteorological department in Himachal Pradesh issued a "red" alert for seven districts, indicating the forecast of persistent and exceptionally heavy rainfall expected to persist on Sunday. So far, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 362 crore during this monsoon season, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Heavy rainfall in in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh have caused massive landslides along the Beas River, resulting in a portion of the National Highway 3 being washed, the ANI reported.

Continuous heavy rainfall has caused the Beas River to overflow, leading to a disruption in traffic between Mandi and Kullu. Additionally, landslides have restricted vehicular movement on National Highway 3 from Mandi towards Kullu. Numerous vehicles are stranded along the highway, and authorities are working to clear the affected area.
