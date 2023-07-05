Watch: Giant rocks crush cars on Dimapur Highway in Nagaland after landslide

The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Two people died and three others were injured in a deadly landslide, where giant boulders completely crushed two passenger cars within seconds on Dimapur Highway in Nagaland on Tuesday. The incident occurred at National Highway 29, between Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland. The video of the tragedy, captured by a dashboard camera of a vehicle, has since gone viral on social media.

The accident happened amid heavy rains on National Highway 29 in Chumoukedima district, between Dimapur and Kohima, around 5 to 5:30 PM on Tuesday.

In the video, it can be seen that after crushing the two cars completely, one of the giant boulders toppled on another vehicle.

One person died on the spot, while the other victim died during treatment at a hospital, news agency PTI reported citing officials. The injured were taken to the Referral Hospital in Dimapur for treatment.

The spot of the accident is known as “Pakala Paha” which is infamous for deadly landslides that commonly occur during the monsoon season, according to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who condoled the loss.

“Today, a rockfall on the National Highway at around 5 PM between Dimapur and Kohima caused serious damage including the death of two persons and serious injury to three others. This place has always been known as ‘Pakala Pahar’ known for landslides and rockfalls,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Chief Minister also said that the government is taking all necessary steps to provide emergency services and necessary medical help to the people affected in the accident.

The CM said that the state government will work with the Central government and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited to take immediate steps for safety infrastructure.

“It concerns the life & safety of our citizens. The agency concerned must put the required safety infrastructure in place,” the CM added.

Further, the CM announced that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the deceased and all the necessary medical assistance will be provided to those who were injured..