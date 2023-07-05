Watch: Giant rocks crush cars on Dimapur Highway in Nagaland after landslide

The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Two people died and three others were injured in a deadly landslide, where giant boulders completely crushed two passenger cars within seconds on Dimapur Highway in Nagaland on Tuesday. The incident occurred at National Highway 29, between Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland. The video of the tragedy, captured by a dashboard camera of a vehicle, has since gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | A massive rock smashed a car leaving two people dead and three seriously injured in Dimapur's Chumoukedima, Nagaland, earlier today (Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/0rVUYZLZFN— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023 The accident happened amid heavy rains on National Highway 29 in Chumoukedima district, between Dimapur and Kohima, around 5 to 5:30 PM on Tuesday.

