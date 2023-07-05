CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsWatch: Giant rocks crush cars on Dimapur Highway in Nagaland after landslide

Watch: Giant rocks crush cars on Dimapur Highway in Nagaland after landslide

Watch: Giant rocks crush cars on Dimapur Highway in Nagaland after landslide
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 1:10:45 PM IST (Updated)

The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Two people died and three others were injured in a deadly landslide, where giant boulders completely crushed two passenger cars within seconds on Dimapur Highway in Nagaland on Tuesday. The incident occurred at National Highway 29, between Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland. The video of the tragedy, captured by a dashboard camera of a vehicle, has since gone viral on social media.
The accident happened amid heavy rains on National Highway 29 in Chumoukedima district, between Dimapur and Kohima, around 5 to 5:30 PM on Tuesday.

ALSO READ |
Rajasthan breaks 123-years-old rainfall record in June
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X