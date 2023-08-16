WATCH: First glimpse of a majestic Ganpati idol as Mumbai prepares to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

This year, the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations are scheduled to commence on September 19 in Mumbai.

The streets of Mumbai's Parel area were filled with fervent devotees on Tuesday as a grand idol of Lord Ganesha made its first appearance as the city is preparing for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The idol, known as Dharavi Cha Sukhkarta, was being transported from the Parel workshop to its designated destination amid an overwhelming display of devotion from the gathered crowds.

Considered one of the finest Lord Ganesha idols in Mumbai, the massive idol attracted a huge crowd who lined up on Dr Ambedkar Road in Parel to welcome Lord Ganesh and to catch a glimpse of the revered deity.

A local digital media outlet, Mumbai News, shared a video of the iconic idol on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here comes Ganpati |Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees block Dr. Ambedkar Road in Parel, Mumbai welcoming the gigantic idol of the lord. Dharavi Cha Sukhkarta idol being taken from the Parel workshop in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Ctz772qA8z — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) August 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the Dharavi Ganesh Puja pandal, hosting the Sukhkarta idol, is set to mark its 111th year this year, making it one of the oldest and most cherished Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. The idol's grandeur and cultural significance draw more than a million devotees each year as part of the Ganeshotsav festivities

In addition to the Dharavi Cha Sukhkarta pandal, Mumbai boasts several other prominent Ganesh Pooja pandals that attract vast crowds during the Ganpati festivities. These include Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, Khetwadi Ganraj and Andhericha Raja.

Lalbaugcha Raja , Mumbai's most renowned Ganesh Chaturthi pandal, welcomes over a million devotees each year. Similarly, Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, located near Lalbaugcha Raja, is one of the oldest pandals in Mumbai. Andhericha Raja, though not as grand in statue size, is popular due to its reputation for fulfilling devotees' wishes. This pandal, over 50 years old, often receives visits from celebrities.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapad. This year, the Ganeshotsav celebrations are scheduled to commence on September 19 and will span over 10 days. The festivities culminate on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi, when the Lord Ganesha idol is paraded with immense fervour before being immersed into the water.

The festival is celebrated across the country, especially in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka.