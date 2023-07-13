WATCH | Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida, people seen jumping out of third floor

On Thursday, a massive fire broke out at the Galaxy Plaza located in the Gaur City 1 area of Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh, under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh Police Station, reported ANI.

As per videos shared by users on Twitter, people can been seen jumping out of the building.

NDTV reported that authorities suspect that the fire was caused by a electrical short circuit.

(more details awaited)