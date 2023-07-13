CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsWATCH | Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida, people seen jumping out of third floor

WATCH | Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida, people seen jumping out of third floor

WATCH | Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida, people seen jumping out of third floor
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 2:58:31 PM IST (Updated)

On Thursday, a massive fire broke out at the Galaxy Plaza located in the Gaur City 1 area of Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh, under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh Police Station, reported ANI.

On Thursday, a massive fire broke out at the Galaxy Plaza located in the Gaur City 1 area of Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh, under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh Police Station, reported ANI.

As per videos shared by users on Twitter, people can been seen jumping out of the building.
 
NDTV reported that authorities suspect that the fire was caused by a electrical short circuit.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X