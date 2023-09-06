The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Bengaluru witnessed a massive influx of devotees on the first day of its three-day-long Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Videos from the temple's vibrant festivities were shared by the news agency ANI on X, formerly known as Twitter.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Devotees throng ISKCON temple in Bengaluru on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. pic.twitter.com/GN0teTLh4l — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

Devotees from far and wide gathered at the temple to partake in the annual celebration, waiting in queues to catch a glimpse of Lord Krishna and receive his blessings during the aarti ceremony.

The temple had previously announced its elaborate programme to commemorate Krishna Janmashtam i, from September 6 to September 8, 2023. The celebrations are taking place at two prominent locations, Rajajinagar at Hare Krishna Hill and Vasanthapura at Vaikuntha Hill. Additionally, special festivities are scheduled at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO) convention hall in Whitefield on September 7 and 8, 2023, aptly named Anand Mahotsav.

ISKCON Bengaluru's management stated that nearly 1.5 lakh devotees are expected to participate in these annual celebrations, with representation from over 15 gated communities and 30 schools. The event promises a vibrant display of culture, featuring art, music, and heritage festivities, reports News18.

As per a report in The Times of India, Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, the senior vice-president of ISKCON Bangalore, expressed his enthusiasm for the celebrations, saying, “Our temples have been spreading the spiritual vibes of Janmashtham i... The occasion presents a wonderful opportunity for people to take a break from their busy lives and partake in heritage festivities that bring joy and culinary delights that tantalize the taste buds.”

According to a report from News18, the event will feature a Sattvic Food Festival. This festival is said to be organised by well-known chefs Aditya Fatehpuria and Nimish Bhati, who will curate the culinary offerings.

Meanwhile, with such a massive gathering, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a traffic advisory for Wednesday and Thursday. Dr Rajendra Kumar Road and West of Chord Road are expected to be congested.

The advisory outlines alternative routes for vehicles, including KSRTC buses, travelling from Yeshwantpur to Majestic and BMTC buses and vehicles moving towards Vijayanagar from Yeshwantpur.