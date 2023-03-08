Watch: CRPF jawans celebrate Holi with excitement and joy in Srinagar

CRPF jawans in Srinagar enjoy Holi festivities, forgetting their worries for a while. The battalion personnel find solace in their comradeship and consider themselves part of a larger family.

On Wednesday, the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) battalion headquarters in the Dalgate area of Srinagar came alive with the vibrant colors and music of Bollywood, as personnel danced and celebrated the festival of Holi. Despite being away from their families and homes, the jawans, or soldiers, were full of energy as they exchanged greetings and offered sweets to each other.

The commanding officer of the battalion, Vijay Khatana, said, "A soldier who works hard, also enjoys thoroughly." Most of the battalion personnel are posted in sensitive Downtown areas of the city and have to maintain a high level of alertness. However, on this day, they mingled with each other, and there were no boundaries of ranks or hierarchy.

The paramilitary personnel may come from different states, cultures, and backgrounds, but when they put on their uniform, they shed their individual identity and become part of a larger family. As Khatana said, "CRPF is generally referred to as mini-India.

We come from different backgrounds, different religions, caste, creed, languages, but when we put on this uniform, our identity is this uniform. Under the garb of this uniform, we shed our individual identity, and this uniform is our identity."

The battalion personnel spend most of their time away from their families, but they find solace in their comradeship. As Sepoy Bhaskar Chaddha said, "While families are a huge part of our lives, for jawans, the battalion is a real go-to family, both in times of happiness and sadness."

On Holi, the jawans enjoyed the festivities, forgetting their worries for a while. As Adesh Kumar, a CRPF personnel said, "We celebrate Holi and other festivals together. This battalion is our family."

The commanding officer, Khatana, added that the force and the battalion were their extended family. He said, "We remain for almost nine to ten months in a battalion…this is a part of our family. We take care of each other and treat this as a family only.

They (jawans) get calls, video calls, from their family members. Since this is a non-family station, we are not in a position to accommodate their families. But, as and when they require leave, we sanction it so that they visit their home."