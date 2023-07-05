No injuries have been reported so far in the incident and the BMC is currently assessing the situation. The crater was barricaded and traffic is being diverted to ensure the safety of commuters.

A video of a car falling into a massive crater in the Chembur area of Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The car fell into the crater which formed after a section of the road caved in due to heavy rains. The accident happened at around 11:30 AM near the Seven Hills Hospital in Chembur.

According to reports, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was alerted about the incident and it is currently assessing the situation. Meanwhile, the crater was barricaded and traffic is being diverted to ensure the safety of commuters.

Mumbai has been facing heavy rains in the past few days, which has caused waterlogging on the roads. Due to heavy rains in several parts of the country after the onset of monsoon, many similar cases have been reported from many cities in the last few days.

ALSO READ |

Earlier, in Chunabhatti, Mumbai, a part of a road collapsed near an under-construction site in which 8-10 two-wheelers and 4-5 four-wheelers were damaged. A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI. However, no injuries were reported and the area was evacuated.

On Tuesday, a large portion of a road caved in due to water logging in the Janakpuri area of Delhi.

In the video shared by ANI, it can be seen that the giant hole was barricaded by the police to avoid any accidents.

Also, on Tuesday, a cab driver narrowly escaped tragedy as his car almost sank into a ditch formed due to a road caving near Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow.

The driver quickly reacted to the situation and escaped the from car before it could sink in. However, only the front portion of the car tilted into the ditch and it was saved from totally sinking in. According to authorities, the road caved in due to incessant heavy rain in Lucknow and adjoining areas for the past three to four days.