WATCH | Bill Gates highlights India's progress in healthcare, education and economy

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has shared a video titled India by the Numbers on LinkedIn, highlighting the growth in India’s healthcare, education and economy.

The video begins by pointing out that about 90 percent of Indian children have received essential vaccinations. Gates also mentions that enrollment in primary schools in India is now at nearly 100 percent as compared to 1970, when only over half of the children were enrolled.
“In 1980, 60 percent of Indians lived on less than $2 a day. Today it’s down to 10 percent,” Gates adds.
The video has garnered over 35,000 reactions and close to 800 comments since it was shared.
Also Read: No country has built a more comprehensive digital infra than India: Bill Gates
The Microsoft co-founder also recently visited India and met with several political and business leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. He also discussed the digital future of India with Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw and applauded India for its efforts and growth in the sector.
Bill Gates, who has been a longtime advocate for global development and poverty reduction, has frequently highlighted the importance of India in his work. In 2019, he announced a partnership with the Indian government to combat tuberculosis, a disease that affects millions of people in the country.
With this latest video, Gates is once again drawing attention to India's growing importance in the world, and the potential it holds for driving global development in the coming years.
Also Read: Bill Gates meets RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and classmate Anand Mahindra — here’s what they discussed
