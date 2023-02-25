WATCH: Bikes and a dog fall into sinkhole in New Delhi's RK Puram

Footage from a nearby Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera shows a black dog resting under a bike in a narrow lane of the neighbourhood. The dog suddenly becomes aware of some movement as it tries to get up but before he has a chance to leave, the road beneath it gives way as the dog and the bike are both swallowed in.

A road in New Delhi’s RK Puram caved in on February 22. Footage from a nearby Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera shows a black dog resting under a bike in a narrow lane of the neighbourhood. The dog suddenly becomes aware of some movement as it tries to get up but before he has a chance to leave, the road beneath it gives way as the dog and the bike are both swallowed in. Another section of the road follows soon after, along with another bike.

“A road collapsed in Delhi’s RK Puram area on February 22. A dog and a bike fell inside a hole formed after a narrow passage of the road collapsed. No fatalities were reported,” tweeted news agency ANI. ANI also shared the video of the incident. Watch the video here.

#WATCH | A road collapsed in Delhi’s RK Puram area on February 22. A dog and a bike fell inside a hole formed after a narrow passage of the road collapsed. No fatalities were reported: Delhi Police (CCTV visuals verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/EbK2Q6no0P— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

Some users on Twitter questioned how the road could collapse so easily.

“How the road is so hollow?” one user questioned.

Many others, however, were more concerned about the safety of the dog. The dog’s condition could not be determined from the video alone.

ALSO READ:

“Is the dog alright?” asked one user.

“I wish the dog is safe,” added another.

“Poor dog,” surmised another.

Sinkholes under roads often form after water erodes the underlying layer of surface rock. The problem is common in areas with poor soil drainage and heavy rains. Sinkholes are common in areas like India, South East Asia, Florida, the UK, and more. In certain regions, sinkholes are more prevalent due to seismic activity as well as the type, texture and condition of the soil and surface rock below it.