The avalanche happened at the famous Afarwat peak in Gulmarg’s Hapat Khud Kongdori. Eyewitnesses reported a 20 feet tall wall of snow and ice came crashing down on a group of foreign skiers

Two tourists died and 19 others had to be rescued after an avalanche hit a ski resort in Kashmir’s Gulmarg. The Baramulla police said that operations were underway to rescue the missing tourists. Several tourists are still missing while the bodies of two Polish tourists have been recovered.

“Rescue ops at Gulmarg avalanche, Baramulla police teams along with others on the job. So far, 19 foreign nationals have been rescued successfully. Dead bodies of two foreign nationals recovered being shifted to hospital for the medico-legal procedure,” police said.

The video of the avalanche racing down the mountainside captured by tourists has gone viral.

WATCH- People run for safety as snow avalanche hits Afarwat peak HapathKhud in Gulmarg, Kashmir. Rescue operation has been launched by Baramulla police along with other agencies. #Kashmir #Gulmarg #SnowAvalanche pic.twitter.com/u5FaUR8k94 — Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) February 1, 2023 The avalanche happened at the famous Afarwat peak in Gulmarg’s Hapat Khud Kongdori. The peak is part of the Pir Panjal Range with the LOC pretty close by. Eyewitnesses reported a 20 feet tall wall of snow and ice came crashing down on a group of foreign skiers, reported PTI. Afarwat is visited by thousands of tourists in winter who hope to ski down one of the premiere skiing spots in India.

ALSO READ:

The incident happened just days after a woman and a teenage girl were killed in an avalanche in Ladakh’s Kargil district.

Avalanches are deceptively dangerous natural disasters as blankets of snow and ice that are loose enough race down mountain slopes at frightening speeds and can bury people alive. Rescuers race against time to find victims caught in an avalanche as they only have a limited supply of air when buried under the avalanche.

In October 2022, a group of 41 mountaineers was caught in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarkashi district which resulted in the death of 27 climbers. Among the dead were some of the country’s best climbers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).