WATCH: Assam's Largest Bihu performance with 11,000 dancers creates new world record

A total of 11,304 folk dancers performed the Bihu Dance along with 2,500 drummers at Guwahati, in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The state of Assam created history by entering the Guinness World Records for "the largest Bihu performance" at a single venue on Thursday. The grand event of the traditional dance was held at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

A total of 11,304 folk dancers presented Bihu Dance and over 2,500 drummers performed with the dancers in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at the event. The official adjudicators from the Guinness World Records were also present.

The Bihu performance set two world records, one for the largest traditional dance, and the second record was for the largest musical instrument group, according to reports.

Bihu dance is a traditional folk-dance performed especially during Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, the spring festival of Assam that marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.

The previous record for the largest traditional dance was for 7,700 participants in China set in 2015.

“On the eve of Aadarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi ji’s visit to Assam, sharing memorable glimpses of today’s #Megabihu rehearsal. Looks like we have made it to the Guinness Book of World Records today,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1646576109893611521

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long visit to Guwahati, on Friday and in his presence, on the same day the Guinness certificates will be handed over to the Assam government, as per a PTI report. A similar performance will also be held at the same venue for PM Modi.

As per the CM’s tweet, a total of 11,304 dancers performed Bihu along with 2548 dhulias at the event breaking the previous world record of 1356 dhols. Watch the video of the record-breaking celebration here.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1646552258593832962

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared more glimpses of the event saying, “An evening worth remembering for lifetime. A new awakening for Assamese culture”

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1646605675387318272

Assam minister Ashok Singhal also tweeted glimpses of the event and shared his excitement on achieving the feat.

https://twitter.com/TheAshokSinghal/status/1646525161200566272

As per reports, the Assam government initiated the process of registering 'Bihu' in the Guinness World Records and the cost of the event was borne by the culture department of the state.