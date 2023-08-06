Watch: ASI team resumes Gyanvapi mosque survey, likely to use radars

A team of ASI officials resumed the scientific survey of the disputed complex. Police force was deployed in the area before the officials' arrival.

A team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials reached the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi earlier on Sunday to resume the scientific survey of the disputed complex. Police force was deployed in the area before the officials' arrival.

ANI quoted Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate representing the Hindu side in the case, "The third day of the survey will begin today. The primary stage has finished and the secondary stage will begin today. Machineries will also be used."

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee challenged the district court's order in the Allahabad High Court, which dismissed the petition on Thursday. The Muslim body then approached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court declined to stay the ongoing scientific survey . The decision came after the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court took note of ASI's affidavit, assuring that no excavation would take place, and no harm would be caused to the mosque's structure during the survey.

On Friday, the Varanasi court also granted the ASI an additional month to complete the survey, extending its original deadline from Friday to September 4.