WATCH: A leopard with its cub enters sets of a Marathi TV show in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City

The incidents of leopards entering the shooting sets are being reported repeatedly as the Goregaon Film City is located near Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

A leopard along with its cub entered the sets of a Marathi television show while shooting was underway in Goregaon Film City in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 26. With the sighting of the leopard , panic spread among the crew present on the sets and people began to run around. A video clip of the same has been shared on social media, in which the crew members can be seen fleeing the shooting set after spotting the leopard.

President of All Indian Cine Workers Association, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta also expressed his concern regarding the situation as similar incidents have also happened in the past.

“More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost their life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. The government is not taking strong measures towards this,” Gupta told ANI.

#WATCH | A leopard, along with its cub, entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai yesterday. All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta says, "More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This… pic.twitter.com/m1YgSXARl6— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

Recently, another incident of a l eopard entering the shooting sets in Film City was also reported. A wild cat had entered the sets of Ajooni and attacked a stray dog when the members of the production crew and cast were busy with their work. However, no crew member was injured. After the incident came to light, many teams of officials visited the site for evaluation.

After the incident, Gupta requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take some strong measures for the safety of people. According to News18, at the time of the incident, there were more than 300 artists present at the place.

The incidents of leopards entering the shooting sets are being reported repeatedly as the Goregaon Film City is near Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The frequent appearance of wild big cats has created a wave of fear among the actors and production crew who visit Film City regularly for shooting.