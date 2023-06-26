Delhi Police said the incident was caught on one of the CCTV cameras installed inside the 1.5-km tunnel that connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida.
Dramatic CCTV footage captured in Delhi shows a delivery agent and his associate being looted of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint in broad daylight. The alleged gunpoint robbery happened inside the busy Pragati Maidan tunnel where four men riding motorcycles intercepted a car and looted the money.
Delhi Police said the incident was captured on one of the CCTV cameras installed inside the 1.5-km tunnel that connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida.
The 22-second video appears to show that the four men were trailing the cab on two motorcycles and intercepted it inside the tunnel.
As seen in the footage, as the cab stopps, the two men riding pillion get down from their respective motorbikes and rush at the cab brandishing pistols. All four had helmets on.
According to the footage, the man in the rear passenger seat of the car hands over a black-coloured handbag, apparently carrying money. The two robbers then quickly hop on their waiting motorcycle and speed away with their accomplices.
Police said inside the hired car were a delivery agent and his associate, and that the bag contained about Rs 1.5-2 lakh which they were going to deliver to someone in Gurugram.
A case has been registered under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals, he said.
With inputs from PTI
First Published: Jun 26, 2023 4:39 PM IST
