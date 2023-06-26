CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsWatch | 4 men loot delivery agent of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi

Watch | 4 men loot delivery agent of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi

Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 6:39:07 PM IST (Updated)

Delhi Police said the incident was caught on one of the CCTV cameras installed inside the 1.5-km tunnel that connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida.

Dramatic CCTV footage captured in Delhi shows a delivery agent and his associate being looted of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint in broad daylight. The alleged gunpoint robbery happened inside the busy Pragati Maidan tunnel where four men riding motorcycles intercepted a car and looted the money.

Delhi Police said the incident was captured on one of the CCTV cameras installed inside the 1.5-km tunnel that connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida.
The 22-second video appears to show that the four men were trailing the cab on two motorcycles and intercepted it inside the tunnel.
As seen in the footage, as the cab stopps, the two men riding pillion get down from their respective motorbikes and rush at the cab brandishing pistols. All four had helmets on.
According to the footage, the man in the rear passenger seat of the car hands over a black-coloured handbag, apparently carrying money. The two robbers then quickly hop on their waiting motorcycle and speed away with their accomplices.
Police said inside the hired car were a delivery agent and his associate, and that the bag contained about Rs 1.5-2 lakh which they were going to deliver to someone in Gurugram.
A case has been registered under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals, he said.
With inputs from PTI
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X