WATCH | Surat's 85-metre cooling tower reduced to ashes in just 7 seconds

The demolition was conducted at 11:10 am, and a total of 220 kg of commercial explosives were utilised for the controlled explosion.

A 30-year-old cooling tower at the Utran Power Station in Gujarat's Surat was demolished using a carefully planned controlled explosion on Tuesday. The tower, which stood at a height of 85 meters and had a diameter of approximately 72 meters, was constructed using reinforced concrete. The demolition was conducted at 11:10 am, and a total of 220 kg of commercial explosives were utilised for the controlled explosion.

In the footage shared by news agency ANI, the tower's rapid collapse can be observed in a mere seven seconds, causing a massive plume of dust to billow upwards. The tower's swift disintegration was also accompanied by a deafening noise.

As a safety measure, authorities cordoned off the vicinity surrounding the power station which is located on the banks of the Tapi river. The barricades were set up to ensure that people remained at a safe distance of 250-300 meters away from the tower.

Expert professionals aided officials in drilling columns and installing explosives, which were carefully placed to bring down the tower. This tower, originally built in 1993, formed an integral part of the 135-MW power plant operated by the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation. Its primary function was to facilitate cooling of the plant.

According to a statement quoted in TOI, the decision to demolish the tower was based on techno-commercial considerations and was approved by the Central Electricity Authority back in 2017.

The demolition process began in September 2021 and included the removal of the boiler, generator, turbine, and transformer. However, the remaining gas-based power plant with a capacity of 375 MW is still operational.