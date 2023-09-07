VIDEO | The Supreme Court Metro Station has been beautified by the DMRC ahead of the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9-10. The station has been renovated with images of iconic monuments from around the world, including India's Taj Mahal, the UK's London… pic.twitter.com/PPISUMW5Rt— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2023
Rajiv Chowk, the interchange station located in the heart of India's national capital is all set to welcome guests during the G20 summit.#G20India #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/LSOMG2SwKX— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 7, 2023
Every Indian is proud that India is hosting the G20 summit this year. In addition, the Delhi Metro has begun branding the G20 summit at Akshardham Metro Station as a mark of respect for the forthcoming historic G20 summit.#G20India #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/51Ylv1EJN5— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 6, 2023
Stay informed with the latest updates on Delhi Metro services during the G20 Summit from 8-10 September 2023.We'll keep you posted.To read more, visit https://t.co/IEIjGCHz31#G20India #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/L0ZMjiLwEn— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 6, 2023
