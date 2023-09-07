The G20 Summit is set to take place in New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam on September 9 and 10. Ahead of the global summit, the Supreme Court Metro Station, which is the closest metro station to the G20 meeting venue, has been given a facelift by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Several other metro stations have also been decorated for the G20 Summit.

A video by news agency PTI shows the Supreme Court Metro Station is covered with images of iconic global monuments like the statue of Christ The Redeemer in Brazil, the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, the Eiffel Tower in France and the Taj Mahal in India.

“The renovation has prioritised improving public convenience, with a particular focus on making road crossings easier,” a tweet by PTI read.

VIDEO | The Supreme Court Metro Station has been beautified by the DMRC ahead of the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9-10. The station has been renovated with images of iconic monuments from around the world, including India's Taj Mahal, the UK's London… pic.twitter.com/PPISUMW5Rt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2023

The metro stations at Mandi House, Indraprastha, Rajiv Chowk, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Akshardham, and Central Secretariat have also been beautified.

DMRC has also started branding the G20 Summit at stations like Rajiv Chowk and Akshardham as a mark of respect for the historic event.

Rajiv Chowk, the interchange station located in the heart of India's national capital is all set to welcome guests during the G20 summit.#G20India #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/LSOMG2SwKX — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 7, 2023

Every Indian is proud that India is hosting the G20 summit this year. In addition, the Delhi Metro has begun branding the G20 summit at Akshardham Metro Station as a mark of respect for the forthcoming historic G20 summit.#G20India #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/51Ylv1EJN5 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 6, 2023

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued an advisory regarding its services from September 8 to 10, during which traffic restrictions will remain in effect in many parts of the national capital. Traffic movements will be regulated on these three days due to th e G20 Summit.

All metro stations will be open for boarding/deboarding at all times except the Supreme Court Metro Station, which will be shut due to security reasons. Entry and exit at some stations may be regulated for short periods of time on September 9 and 10 to ensure the smooth movement of VVIP delegations. The metro services will remain open from 4 a.m. Metro trains will have a frequency gap of 30 minutes till 6 a.m. After that, the normal schedule will be restored.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Delhi Metro services during the G20 Summit from 8-10 September 2023. We'll keep you posted.To read more, visit https://t.co/IEIjGCHz31#G20India #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/L0ZMjiLwEn— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 6, 2023

Due to the G20 Summit, Delhi will see traffic restrictions in the key areas. Commuters trying to reach the railway station or airport have been advised to use the metro. Banks, commercial establishments, educational institutions and the government as well as private offices will remain closed, mainly in the New Delhi area.

Several world leaders will attend the summit, but Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will miss the event. PM Modi will have one-on-one meetings with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.