Watch | Supreme Court Metro Station gets facelift ahead of G20 Summit

Apart from the Supreme Court Metro Station, the metro stations at Mandi House, Indraprastha, Rajiv Chowk, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Akshardham and Central Secretariat have also been beautified.

Sept 7, 2023 3:21:39 PM IST

Watch | Supreme Court Metro Station gets facelift ahead of G20 Summit
The G20 Summit is set to take place in New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam on September 9 and 10. Ahead of the global summit, the Supreme Court Metro Station, which is the closest metro station to the G20 meeting venue, has been given a facelift by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Several other metro stations have also been decorated for the G20 Summit.

A video by news agency PTI shows the Supreme Court Metro Station is covered with images of iconic global monuments like the statue of Christ The Redeemer in Brazil, the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, the Eiffel Tower in France and the Taj Mahal in India.
“The renovation has prioritised improving public convenience, with a particular focus on making road crossings easier,” a tweet by PTI read.
The metro stations at Mandi House, Indraprastha, Rajiv Chowk, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Akshardham, and Central Secretariat have also been beautified.
DMRC has also started branding the G20 Summit at stations like Rajiv Chowk and Akshardham as a mark of respect for the historic event.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued an advisory regarding its services from September 8 to 10, during which traffic restrictions will remain in effect in many parts of the national capital. Traffic movements will be regulated on these three days due to the G20 Summit.
All metro stations will be open for boarding/deboarding at all times except the Supreme Court Metro Station, which will be shut due to security reasons. Entry and exit at some stations may be regulated for short periods of time on September 9 and 10 to ensure the smooth movement of VVIP delegations. The metro services will remain open from 4 a.m. Metro trains will have a frequency gap of 30 minutes till 6 a.m. After that, the normal schedule will be restored.
Due to the G20 Summit, Delhi will see traffic restrictions in the key areas. Commuters trying to reach the railway station or airport have been advised to use the metro. Banks, commercial establishments, educational institutions and the government as well as private offices will remain closed, mainly in the New Delhi area.
Several world leaders will attend the summit, but Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will miss the event. PM Modi will have one-on-one meetings with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
