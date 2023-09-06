A massive fire broke out at a plastic carton warehouse near the Jorabat area in Kamrup-Metro district in Assam on Tuesday night. Soon after getting the information about the fire incident, a team of firefighters rushed to the location to bring the flame under control.

According to the news agency ANI, fire tenders were present on the spot to control t he flame.

In the video shared by ANI, huge smoke caused by the fire was seen coming out of the godown. Reportedly, properties valued at several lakhs have been gutted in the massive fire. Though the firefighters rushed to the spot immediately after getting the information, the godown and the products could not be saved from the blaze, said ANI. No loss of life has been reported in the incident.

ANI also mentioned that as of now there has been no such report of casualty caused in the incident. However, the reason behind the fire is still unknown.

According to Pratidin Time, the fire broke out on Tuesday night and further spread after a cylinder explosion that occurred at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Five fire tenders reached the spot and after relentless efforts managed to douse the blaze, the report added.

According to Pratidin, two more fire accidents were also reported on Tuesday from Goalpara and Hatsingimari.

A major fire broke out at Kumari Bazaar in Goalpara district in which eight shops were gutted. The fire was later doused with the help of the local people and the firefighters. In the other incident in Hatsingimari, an 11,000-volt electric wire that tore apart sparked a massive fire at Manulyapar, the report added.